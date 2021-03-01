'A pleasure to read such heart-warming news'

Published: 5:00 PM March 1, 2021

Following on from the recent news that Jess Hazell had been named in the Western Storm Regional Academy, we received a letter from a reader.

All smiles for Jess Hazell in her Western Storm Regional Academy programme training top. - Credit: Western Storm/Tracey Hazell

As well as praising the local youngster for her achievements, it revealed some interesting tales from the 1970s!

Dear Editor,

What a pleasure to read of the success of Jess Hazell - the young cricketer who plays for Clevedon, on being selected for Western Storm's Regional Academy programme. Such positive and heart-warming news at this time.

I was interested to read also that Jess has played in teams with the boys and the men and to hear how welcoming Clevedon Cricket Club has always been to her.

I felt compelled to write to share some thoughts of my own memories of Clevedon Cricket Club. I grew up playing cricket - with my brother, Richard and my dad, Bob.

At the age of 11, I was the only girl in the Clevedon U13s side. I must say that the boys of the U13 team were always very supportive and welcoming of me too, back then in the late 1970s.

Judith West, who often umpired our matches, was also a great support to me - just knowing that she was umpiring always gave me a little bit more confidence on the pitch.

The only aspect of the game that made me feel 'different' was having to change in the Ladies toilet, rather than the changing room! At least, that was what I thought until one afternoon, when we played Nailsea U13s.

When we were all changed, we ran out onto the pitch for our warm-up. After a few minutes, I noticed a lad from the Nailsea side standing quite still, looking at me - much to my dismay and acute embarassment, he yelled out "IT'S A GIRL!"

I THINK I took two wickets in that match - and I THINK that one of them was this lad who had been so surprised to see me on the pitch, playing with the boys.

However, my memory of this may have become a little distorted after 40 years - perhaps he might remember it differently?!

Joking aside, it is a real joy to see that women's cricket is so well-supported locally and I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Jess and wish her every success at the Western Storm Academy and beyond.

Katy Latham