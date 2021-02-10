Hazell selected for Western Storm's Regional Academy Programme for 2021 season

Published: 9:00 AM February 10, 2021

Clevedon Cricket Club's Jess Hazell has been named in Western Storm’s Regional Academy programme for the upcoming 2021 season.

Sessions took place before Christmas to find 14 players, who have been chosen from five different regions including Wales, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Cornwall and Devon.

Those selected will each receive a range of support sessions to further their development including technical support, tactical awareness and a strength and conditioning programme until August.

The girls will also receive physiotherapy, medical support and training sessions during the summer and a chance to play in games.

A number of venues will be used including Gloucestershire County Cricket Club in Bristol, Glamorgan County Cricket Club in Cardiff, Somerset County Cricket Club in Taunton and the Cornwall Cricket Centre in Truro.

You may also want to watch:

And Hazell will be one of five players from the Somerset region alongside Olivia Churcher, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland and Joleigh Roberts named in the squad.

16-year-old Jess Hazell will be one of the youngest players in Western Storm's Regional Academy programme and one of five players from the county of Somerset. - Credit: Kevin Hazell

“We are extremely pleased for Jess, she fully deserves this opportunity,” said Clevedon captain Jake Lintott.

“Jess is a wicket-keeper batsman who has all the shots. She’s a fantastic athlete and an exceptionally talented sportswoman.

“There are so many opportunities now within the women’s game, we hope this is just the start of things to come for Jess.”

Hazell took to Twitter to share her delight of being selected saying: “Such an amazing opportunity so excited to be involved.”

Western Storm’s Senior Regional Talent Manager Dan Helesfay will lead the Academy group and told the Storm website: “A massive thank you has to go to all of those who made the observations possible.

“The flexibility that staff, facilities, and parents of nominees have shown has allowed us to take the game forward, so everyone associated with Western Storm is extremely grateful for all of their efforts.

“I would also like to congratulate all of those who have been selected. We can’t wait to work with the 14 players this year. For those who were not selected, it is important to remember that this is not the end of the journey.

“The Pathway and the accessibility of players within the Pathway has never been more defined. I look forward to seeing more players in their respective sessions across the region with their counties, and at fixtures throughout the summer.”

Regional Director of Women’s Cricket Lisa Pagett added: “It has been a monumental effort by Dan to reach the stage of selecting the first ever Academy intake for Western Storm.

“The selected players have a fantastic opportunity ahead of them to access a brilliant level of support which will make a huge difference to their development.

“One of the things that pleases me the most about the Academy selections is that they are representative of the whole region and a true reflection of the great work going on in the counties that feed into Storm.”