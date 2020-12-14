Hancorn learns lesson from Scottish Open loss

Published: 1:00 PM December 14, 2020

Ben Hancorn admits he was given a firm reality check by Stuart Bingham after surrendering a 2-0 lead against the former world champion at the Scottish Open.

Portishead's Hancorn, in his maiden year on the professional tour, went down 4-2 against the 2015 king of the Crucible in the first round in Milton Keynes.

The world No.118 reached the last 32 of the English Open but is still finding his feet on the gruelling snooker circuit at the behind closed doors Marshall Arena.

Hancorn, 38, said the ‘wheels fell off’ against world No.13 Bingham but hopes lessons learned from the defeat can fire him to some giantillings in 2021.

“I got off to a really good start, was really happy with my game and was playing quite well,” he said.

“I went 2-0 up and started thinking ‘I’m 2-0 up’ and not take the shots on I was taking on. Maybe I clammed up a little bit playing someone like Stuart for first time on the tour.

“I was thinking to myself ‘you’re doing well, 2-0 up, just keep going,’ but I think the wheels fell off a little bit. Stu didn’t have to do a lot.

“I missed a few easy ones, let him in in the third frame, and he got his confidence up then. I was pleased with my performance the first two or three frames, but it’s about trying to maintain keeping him off the table for so long.

“To win four frames with Stuart is a bit of a mountain for me at the moment, but all of this experience is standing me in good stead, and I can carry these matches through.”

Hancorn raced into a 2-0 lead after a solid break of 53 in the second frame but Bingham, a six-time ranking event winner, struck visits of 73 and 89 to level the scores.

And the reigning Masters champion then showed all his class to motor away from Hancorn and book his place in round two.

The Portishead player memorably lowered the colours of world No.16 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the second round of the English Open and has enjoyed a promising start to the season.

He will now enjoy some time away the baize over the festive period and hopes coming back refreshed can help him scoop valuable prize money in the new year.

“Obviously there are those pressures of earning the prize money, so that adds to it,” he added.

“But I’m happy, I love being on the tour and I feel like I’m learning all the time. I’ll keep going until the new year, probably have Christmas week off and look forward to a new start.”

*Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport app, and stream on discovery+