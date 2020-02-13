Advanced search

Hancorn pots way to 100th English Amateur Championship crown

PUBLISHED: 08:39 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 13 February 2020

Ben Hancorn in action during the English Amateur Snooker Championship final (pic Tai Chengzhe)

Portishead's Ben Hancorn lifted the English Amateur Snooker Championship title during the 100th version of the sport's longest-running competition.

Hancorn overcame Rory McLeod 5-3 in the final, in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Centaur Arena in Cheltenham, to lift the iconic piece of silverware, first contested in 1916.

Having lost to David Grace in the 2008 final, Hancorn fell 2-0 down to former professional McLeod in a scrappy start.

But an unexpected miss by his rival allowed Hancorn to hit back in the third frame, with the 37-year-old clearly gaining in confidence.

A break of 60 helped Hancorn level it up at 2-2 and runs of 44 and 65 saw him move to within one frame of the title.

McLeod made him wait for his big moment as a break of 83 made it 4-3, but Hancorn held it together in the eighth frame to join an exclusive club including greats Ray Reardon, John Spencer, Terry Griffiths, Jimmy White and Stuart Bingham.

"2008 was a really disruptive year for me," Hancorn told MC Phil Seymour following his memorable triumph.

"I stopped playing and my wife said 'get your cue back out', so I did.

"For a couple of years I didn't expect to reach another final, but I found some form when it mattered. To be the 100th champion is great. I can't believe it, it's fantastic. It's one of those occasions I'll never forget."

Hancorn, McLeod, Daniel Womersley, Sanderson Lam and Sean O'Sullivan have all qualified to compete at the upcoming EBSA European Amateur Championships in Portugal.

