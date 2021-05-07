News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Overton puts Somerset in control against Hampshire

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 6:47 PM May 7, 2021   
Somerset's Craig Overton in batting action

Somerset's Craig Overton in batting action - Credit: PA

Craig Overton put Somerset in full control against Hampshire as the visitors dominated the second day of the LV= Insurance County Championship clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Overton - the leading wicket-taker in the competition - demonstrated his batting credentials by top-scoring with 74, then starred with the ball as his side opened up a 165-run lead as Hampshire closed on 92 for three.

The England paceman hit 10 fours on his way to his 13th first-class 50, before he removed opener Ian Holland, Tom Alsop and nightwatchman Kyle Abbott during a hostile spell of bowling late in the final session.

Alsop and Joe Weatherley had dug in admirably in a 56-run stand before the left-hander fell for 32 five overs from the close when he lobbed an easy catch to Josh Davey.

Overton struck again in the penultimate over of the evening when he trapped Abbot lbw for a duck for his 30th wicket of the campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Weatherley was unbeaten on 31 alongside new batsman Sam Northeast, with the pair to resume their innings at some stage on Saturday with heavy rain forecast in Southampton.

Somerset started the day on 142 for five and added another 47 to their total before skipper Tom Abell's stubborn innings was ended on 62 by a ball that nipped back into the top of his off-stump from Abbott.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 17, 'with machete' arrested in village
  2. 2 LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow
  3. 3 LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected
  1. 4 New chairman for Nailsea Town Council
  2. 5 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease
  3. 6 Community festival to return to Nailsea this summer
  4. 7 Fight to protect Portishead residents from cladding bill burden
  5. 8 Chargeable garden waste collection service begins
  6. 9 Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic
  7. 10 Upgrade to Poets' Walk steps to mark civic society's anniversary

Nightwatchman Jack Leach, dropped when on three in the final over of the first day, made the hosts pay for that mistake with an entertaining 34.

But the England spinner perished after trying to lift Keith Barker over the slips cordon only to find the hands of Liam Dawson.

Somerset's deep batting line-up then proved its worth as 143 runs were put on for the last three wickets, spearheaded by Overton.

The giant quick was ably supported by Steve Davies and Lewis Gregory who each scored 33 as Somerset, who sit in second spot in Group Two one spot above Hampshire, built up a handsome 257-run lead after recovering from 36 for three to be 336 all out.

Left-arm veteran Barker was the pick of the home bowlers finishing with four for 67 alongside South African quick Abbott who took three wickets.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Uplands homes

North Somerset Council

Council concerned over loss of green space in Nailsea

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Local plan strategies

North Somerset Council

Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset

Stephen Sumner

person
Ravenswood School.

Education News

School to expand number of pupils it can house from September

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Ashton Gate vaccination centre

Coronavirus

Urgent need for volunteers to help with vaccinations

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus