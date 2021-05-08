News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Somerset's push for victory at Hampshire held up by weather

PA Sport

Published: 7:02 PM May 8, 2021   
Somerset's Craig Overton celebrates taking a wicket

Somerset's Craig Overton celebrates taking a wicket - Credit: PA

Rain and bad light frustrated Somerset's push for victory with just nine-and-a-half overs bowled before play was abandoned after only 45 minutes late on Saturday at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire closed the day on 110 for four in their second innings - still trailing Somerset by 147 runs - with opener Joe Weatherley unbeaten on 34 and skipper James Vince five not out.

A heavy overnight downpour in Southampton left the outfield saturated as ground staff worked from 10am to dry off the standing water before play finally got underway at 5.30pm with a minimum of 16 overs to be bowled.

Weatherley and Sam Northeast came out to bat in perfect seam bowling conditions, with their side on 92 for three, with heavy clouds enveloping the ground and the floodlights on.

The pair did well to survive some testing bowling from Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory as Somerset pushed hard for early wickets.

It was the excellent Overton who finally made the breakthrough with his fourth wicket of the innings, as Northeast mistimed a push towards mid-wicket and George Bartlett took a stunning one-handed catch at short-leg.

However, the visitors' joy was short-lived as play was abandoned by umpires Graham Lloyd and Alex Wharf due to bad light.

The forecast looks better for Sunday, with Somerset looking well placed to consolidate their second-place spot in Group Two after leaders Gloucestershire beat Middlesex at Lord's.

