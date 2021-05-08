Somerset's push for victory at Hampshire held up by weather
PA Sport
- Credit: PA
Rain and bad light frustrated Somerset's push for victory with just nine-and-a-half overs bowled before play was abandoned after only 45 minutes late on Saturday at the Ageas Bowl.
Hampshire closed the day on 110 for four in their second innings - still trailing Somerset by 147 runs - with opener Joe Weatherley unbeaten on 34 and skipper James Vince five not out.
A heavy overnight downpour in Southampton left the outfield saturated as ground staff worked from 10am to dry off the standing water before play finally got underway at 5.30pm with a minimum of 16 overs to be bowled.
Weatherley and Sam Northeast came out to bat in perfect seam bowling conditions, with their side on 92 for three, with heavy clouds enveloping the ground and the floodlights on.
The pair did well to survive some testing bowling from Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory as Somerset pushed hard for early wickets.
You may also want to watch:
It was the excellent Overton who finally made the breakthrough with his fourth wicket of the innings, as Northeast mistimed a push towards mid-wicket and George Bartlett took a stunning one-handed catch at short-leg.
However, the visitors' joy was short-lived as play was abandoned by umpires Graham Lloyd and Alex Wharf due to bad light.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 17, 'with machete' arrested in village
- 2 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease
- 3 LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected
- 4 School to expand number of pupils it can house from September
- 5 New chairman for Nailsea Town Council
- 6 Top chefs and live-fire stage set for Valley Fest
- 7 LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow
- 8 Community festival to return to Nailsea this summer
- 9 12 countries announced on travel green list from May 17
- 10 Milestone for Portishead residents "in limbo" as cladding replacement approved
The forecast looks better for Sunday, with Somerset looking well placed to consolidate their second-place spot in Group Two after leaders Gloucestershire beat Middlesex at Lord's.