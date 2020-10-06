Half-term camps at North Somerset Tennis Academy

Action from North Somerset Tennis Academy Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy are going to be running a half-term tennis camp for youngsters at Clevedon Seafront tennis courts later this month.

No previous tennis experience is required, with all playing levels catered for.

The camps are open to children aged four to 16 years old and are led by LTA qualified coaches, who are first aid trained and DBS checked.

The camps take place on Monday October 26, Wednesday October 28 and Thursday October 29, from 9am until midday and cost £12 each.

If you would like your child to try something different during the school holidays contact head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email him at stuart@n-somersettennis.com.