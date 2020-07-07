Advanced search

Gymnastics community to get support from governing body

PUBLISHED: 11:07 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 07 July 2020

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

The South West’s gymnastics community is set to receive support from British Gymnastics, with the governing body announcing a number of significant measures to help delivery providers, participants and the wider community return to the sport safely and with confidence.

The ‘Step Forward Plan’ will see substantial re-investment into the gymnastics community through financial support to participants, club resources and discounts on coaching courses, when they resume.

Highlights of the nationwide support package include;

*A Hardship Fund of £110,000, in partnership with British Gymnastics Foundation, that will give financial support to gymnasts affected by COVID-19

*£126,000 worth of resources are being made available free to British Gymnastics clubs which will help them get ready for a safe return to gymnastics, to include a series of guides, webinars and support tools for clubs and coaches and COVID-19 club resources pack

*Discounts on targeted coaching courses (when they resume) to ensure providers have the workforce they need to meet the needs of their programmes. This will equal an investment of £50,000 by the governing body.

*Significant subsidies for participants on membership with further details to be announced in July

British Gymnastics chief executive officer Jane Allen said: “I know it has been a hugely challenging time for everyone in the sport and we are doing all that we can to help our participants come back quickly and safely to the sport that we all love.

“The gymnastics community will be absolutely essential to the re-socialisation of young people across the country and I believe that these measures will provide important support to the grassroots of the sport.

“I am incredibly proud of the South West gymnastics community. They are a passionate group of people who are committed to helping children and young people enjoy our sport and I fully appreciate how tough it has been for many people during the pandemic.

“As the national governing body for the sport, we have produced the Step Forward Plan to give guidance to our members and partners on how we can work together to ensure a safe return to gymnastics. These measures will help many people in gymnastics communities all across the UK.”

