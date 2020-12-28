News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Somerset's Gregory shines on Big Bash debut

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:23 AM December 28, 2020   
Somerset's Lewis Gregory prepares to bowl during the Bob Willis Trophy Final

Somerset's Lewis Gregory prepares to bowl during the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's - Credit: PA

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory impressed with the ball for Brisbane Heat on his Big Bash League debut on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Gregory claimed 3-22, dismissing England teammate Dawid Malan for 15, as the Heat held Hobart Hurricanes to 148-7 at The Gabba.

And his efforts in also getting rid of Australian internationals D'Arcy Short and Peter Hanscombe paved the way for a four-wicket win with 16 balls remaining and the man of the match award.

Having completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in his hotel room after arriving from England, Gregory - who has played eight T20 internationals to date - said: "It was a case of best when fresh. I only got out of quarantine a couple of days ago.

"It is always nice to get a few of the boys you know out. He (Malan) has been fantastic in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. It will be nice to go at him with that one."

You may also want to watch:

A first win in four matches lifted Brisbane to sixth in the eight-team competition, with a second meeting with Hobart to take place on Wednesday.

