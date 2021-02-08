Willows re-signs for Clevedon for third season ahead of 2021 campaign
- Credit: Clevedon CC
Greg Willows said he is "looking forward to pulling on the shirt” after re-signing for Clevedon for the 2021 season.
The former England Under-19 and Gloucestershire batsman, who made his List A debut for Gloucestershire against Australia in June 2019, returns to the club for a third season, having missed the 2020 campaign.
Club coach Piers McBride told the club website: “Greg Willows is genuinely the real deal and one of the most outrageously talented young players anywhere, period.
“All of his teammates scramble to find the best seats whenever he goes into bat and our changing room is always empty when Greg is at the crease.
“In the field Greg, is absolutely electric. Hugely popular off the field too. I can’t wait to see this talent gracing Dial Hill again.”
The 21-year-old Willows added: “I’m delighted to be returning to Dial Hill for the 2021 season. I’ve really enjoyed my previous seasons at the club and look forward to pulling on the shirt again this summer.”
