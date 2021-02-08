Willows re-signs for Clevedon for third season ahead of 2021 campaign

Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021

Greg Willows re-signs for Clevedon CC for his third spell with the club, where he missed the 2020 season. - Credit: Clevedon CC

Greg Willows said he is "looking forward to pulling on the shirt” after re-signing for Clevedon for the 2021 season.

The former England Under-19 and Gloucestershire batsman, who made his List A debut for Gloucestershire against Australia in June 2019, returns to the club for a third season, having missed the 2020 campaign.

Greg Willows scored 10 runs from 16 balls for Gloucestershire against Australia A on his ListA debut, at Bristol County Ground, which ended in a five wicket victory for the Aussies. - Credit: Clevedon CC

Club coach Piers McBride told the club website: “Greg Willows is genuinely the real deal and one of the most outrageously talented young players anywhere, period.

“All of his teammates scramble to find the best seats whenever he goes into bat and our changing room is always empty when Greg is at the crease.

“In the field Greg, is absolutely electric. Hugely popular off the field too. I can’t wait to see this talent gracing Dial Hill again.”

Greg Willows was first called up by England under-19s for their two-match international series against South Africa, which saw him have to return to Gloucestershire after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back in 2018. - Credit: Clevedon CC

You may also want to watch:

The 21-year-old Willows added: “I’m delighted to be returning to Dial Hill for the 2021 season. I’ve really enjoyed my previous seasons at the club and look forward to pulling on the shirt again this summer.”