Great weekend for North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters
PUBLISHED: 11:58 19 October 2020
Archant
North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters enjoyed a great weekend in the National Junior League.
The 12u squad enjoyed a win at local rivals Backwell, while the 14u group travelled to Kings, one of the top clubs in the South West, and produced some amazing performances.
Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: “Congratulations to Liam, Charlie, Eliana and Daisy. Their hard work is certainly paying off.
“I’m also delighted we have the next crop of NSTA players. Each week we have been developing the 8u for their first matches and I’m so pleased we have 10 players already for matchplayin this age group.”
If your child is interested in playing tennis, North Somerset Tennis Academy caters to all ages and standards. For more information contact Stuart on 07593 456869 or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.
