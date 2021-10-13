Gordano RFC fall to narrow defeat at Midsomer Norton

Published: 5:00 PM October 13, 2021

Gordano were edged out 33-28 by Midsomer Norton as the two sides played an entertaining game at Norton Down Playing Fields last Saturday.

Playing down the slope in the first half Gordano started brightly but after missing an early penalty the hosts scored twice and a penalty to take a 17-0 lead after 20 mins.

However, Gordano's response was excellent and played some of the best rugby of the season.

Toby Arnall should have scored but dropped the ball over the line uncontested but he made up for it by scoring in the corner five mins later.

Next it was the quick feet of Lewis leaker that dance over after Mike Dyer sucking in three defenders.

Both conversations were expertly taken by Sam Hodge for a half-time score of 17-14.

Norton extend their lead but Gordano kept playing with their attacking intent and were now starting to dominate the scrum and Arnall was the benefactor when Gordano shoved over Norton for the third try.

The visitors then picked up a bonus point for their fourth try scored as they took the lead for the first time when Tom Rowland crashed over with Hodge adding the extras for 28-27.

But the hosts kicked two penalties on the stroke of the final whistle to take the game 33-28.

Gordano return to Caswell Lane to take on Old Bristolians on October 23.