Gordan RFC and Cheltenham Tigers put on entertaining draw

Gordano RFC and Cheltenaham Tigers put on an exciting 26-26 draw during storm Arwen to blow supporters away with a thrilling result last Saturday.

In blustery conditions, the hosts made an excellent start against Tribute Western Counties North leaders when Louie Stratton managed to score a try 24 seconds in, followed by a conversion by Scott Macgrath.

This positive start continued when Macie King scored in the corner try within the first 11 minutes and not long after scored the third try of the game followed by another conversion from Macgarth to make it 19-0.

With five mins to go before half-time the tigers roared back by scoring two quick tries to make it 19-14.

Cheltenham came into the second-half with a great start scoring a try within the first minute to level the scores.

However, Gordano pushed forward to allow fly-half, Lewis Leaker to side step Cheltenham defence scoring a try to make it 26-19.

And just as it looked like a fourth successive win for Gordano, they allowed Cheltenham to apply the pressure and score a try to end the scores all level.