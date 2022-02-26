Gordano seconds make it 11 wins in a row at Redcliffians thirds
- Credit: Gordano/Sophia Williams
In rough and wet conditions, Gordano seconds maintained their unbeaten record as league leaders after beating Old Redcliffians thirds 54-10 last Saturday.
However, after just 12 minutes the Old Reds took the lead with a try but missed the conversion.
Gordano's forwards pushed towards the try line after a scrum that was intercepted and moved inches towards the line.
There was a hand in the lineout giving the ball to the unbeaten leaders but Old Reds fought back resulting in a scrum.
However, when the visitors had the chance, the ball was kicked out towards the line.
After 30 minutes Gordano deservedly went over to go in front for the first time.
They jumped into action within the second half adding an amazing 47 points to the score to make it 11 wins in a row for Gordano.
Tries were scored by Andy Peterson, Josh Richards, Curt Southey, Hodge, Marcus Stratton and Kris Baumbach.