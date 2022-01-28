Gordano seconds maintain perfect start with win over Weston thirds
Gordano seconds maintained their perfect start to the season in the Tribute Somerset Two North with a 57-12 win over Weston RFC thirds on Saturday.
A bright and fresh day at Caswell Lane set the scene for the hosts hoping to build on their narrow win away at the Recreation Ground earlier this season in front of a generous crowd after the firsts were at Matson.
The first-half unfolded as an arm wrestle with both sides carrying a lot of ball into contact and multiple attempts at turn-overs by the home side were seen unfavourably by the referee, conceding considerable territory.
Scrums were hard fought, with Gordano getting the edge and winning one penalty their way, creating a great platform for the ball to be spread wide and achieve some nicely worked tries on the left edge, aided and finished by the nimble footwork of Commoner King.
Although line-outs were shaky from both teams, the visitors utilised their penalties well to work up the pitch and get a score in the first half through some big carriers at short-range to lead at half-time 17-7.
Repeated well-taken kick-offs by Gordano second row Bradley Stonehewer provided a solid base for attacking down the wide channels from early in the second-half, however, handling errors and good use of the touchline by Weston defence stifled a handful of promising attacks.
One such error was pounced upon by Weston and good support running led to a breakaway try for Stonehewer.
With the men in blue beginning to tire from the upfront wrestle the hosts began to see more space around the edges, and using the youthful legs in the side, managed to work some silky moves and cross the line.
Another score came from up-the-jumper work from the Gordano pack after an attempted maul was efficiently brought down by Weston, twice.
A last 15 minute flurry, highlighted by Andy Daly’s much anticipated debut try scored from eight metres out, followed shortly by his second from a lung-busting 45 metres after a well timed offload from captain Jack Cundick.
This gave the home side a healthy finishing score and a bonus point win to make it nine from nine in the league.