Promoted Gordano beaten in final outing of season

Gordano completed their promotion-winning campaign with a 34-24 defeat to Chosen Hill in Western Counties North.

Number eight Kaine Southey received an early yellow card for a high tackle and Gordano fell behind, but soon pushed forward to level.

Gordano in lineout action against Chosen Hill - Credit: Gordano RFC

Andy Patterson was shown a red card early in the second half, while Chosen Hill had a player sin-binned.

But Southey, Mike Dyer, Josh Richards and Aaron Chipples all scored tries, with two converted by Hodges, as Gordano suffered a rare loss.

Gordano in action against Chosen Hill - Credit: Gordano RFC

Gordano 2nd XV completed a promotion double for the club as they ended 20 years of hurt by finishing eight points clear at the top of Somerset Two North.

Gordano in action against Chosen Hill - Credit: Gordano RFC

A spokesperson said: "A strong player pool, including experience and youth, and selection consistency made for a well-oiled team, conceding the least points in the league.

"A playing style shared by the two men's teams creates an ideal setting for players competing for selection.

"This positions the team well for a promotion to a league still in the hands of the RFU administration."

Gordano 2nd XV face the camera - Credit: Gordano RFC








