Gordano get back to senior rugby action

Published: 7:15 AM August 16, 2021

Gordano Rugby Club played they first senior rugby match for 19 months when 25 players travelled to play Burnham-on-Sea in a warm-up match for the new season.

Gordano started with high energy and lots of ball which they used to stretch the home defence and it wasn't a surprise when they opened the scoring with a good forwards move thst saw hooker Dan Shortland as the one to benefit with a try.

With changes made by both teams the second quarter was a little more even and the Gordano defence was taken to task with excellent workrate by all keeping the hosts out.

In the second half Gordano, playing up the slope, were pinned back in their 22 for long periods and the home team went over for two converted tries.

Gordano hit back with a try of their own as they played their way upfield and debutant Liam McKenna got over the line and in the last 10 mins the visitors went searching for the winning score by playing high risk rugby.

But unfortunately that opened themselves up and the home team captain used his years of experience to touch down for the winning try to seal a 19-12 victory.

Gordano were very happy with their first run out of the season and new first-team captain Stu Harris said: "The attitude and workrate of the group was fantastic. There's a few things that need ironing out but we have a few weeks before the season starts to get those done. All in all a very positive night for the team."

This season Gordano are looking at playing three senior sides and a colts team on most Saturdays. If anyone is interested in playing at any level please email club captain Joe Rowsell at fixtures@gordanorfc.co.uk.

Gordano travel to Bridgwater & Albion for another friendly match on Thursday (August 19).