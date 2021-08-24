Gordano continue preparations with Bridgwater & Albion clash

Published: 7:00 AM August 24, 2021

Gordano Rugby Club continued their preparations for the new season with a trip to South West One side Bridgwater & Albion.

In a game dominated by the defences, the visitors had most of the chances and will feel upset they did not make it count.

They took the lead when Tom Arnall went through a gap in midfield to score, but the home side hit back from the restart and then took the lead five minutes after that.

With only 10 minutes left, Gordano went looking for the win but they were denied by stubborn defence from Bridgwater.

Nonetheless, they took a big step from the week before and are looking forward to their first home game since March 2020 on Thursday, when they host Hornets (7.30pm).

It will be Gordano's last warm-up game before the first XV start their Western Counties North league campaign with a trip to Chosen Hill Former Pupils on September 4.