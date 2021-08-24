Gordano continue preparations with Bridgwater & Albion clash
- Credit: Archant
Gordano Rugby Club continued their preparations for the new season with a trip to South West One side Bridgwater & Albion.
In a game dominated by the defences, the visitors had most of the chances and will feel upset they did not make it count.
They took the lead when Tom Arnall went through a gap in midfield to score, but the home side hit back from the restart and then took the lead five minutes after that.
With only 10 minutes left, Gordano went looking for the win but they were denied by stubborn defence from Bridgwater.
Nonetheless, they took a big step from the week before and are looking forward to their first home game since March 2020 on Thursday, when they host Hornets (7.30pm).
You may also want to watch:
It will be Gordano's last warm-up game before the first XV start their Western Counties North league campaign with a trip to Chosen Hill Former Pupils on September 4.
Most Read
- 1 A Fuidge family affair at Clevedon Tournament
- 2 North Somerset mum to compete in Miss Classic British Isles
- 3 Cars and garages targeted in Portishead break-ins
- 4 Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed
- 5 Mud dredging off Portishead coastline gets the green light
- 6 Road closure in force for five nights on A370 next week
- 7 Zoo enjoys bumper summer with new arrivals
- 8 Woodspring Women held to historical draw with Kingswood in first ever game
- 9 Striking extended detached house in rural Backwell
- 10 Town council introduces new behaviour policy