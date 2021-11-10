Gordano RFC pick up bonus point win against Avonmouth Old Boys

Action from Gordano RFC's match with Avonmouth Old Boys. - Credit: Sophia Williams

Gordano put in a strong performance to win comfortably 38-7 in their local derby against Avonmouth Old Boys at Caswell Lane.

Hooker Kaine Southey and winger Macie King both went over to go to ensure the hosts would go into half-time 12-0 up on Saturday.

Tim Luckcraft scored a try early in the second half and not long afterwards with Tom Arnalld got the bonus point when he went over in the 56th minute.

Young winger Louis Stratton scored followed by a conversion scored by Sam Hodge.

Five minutes left of the game and Avonmouth did their best to apply pressure and Louis's Stratton went over with Hodge adding the extras with his fourth conversion of the contest.

After a sustained period of pressure and a great defensive set from Gordano it looked like they may have kept a clean sheet.

However, former first team captain Tom Arnall, at just five metres from Gordano's line, received a yellow card and a resulting penalty.

This allowed Avonmouth's Greg Long to score from close range and Andy Taylor added the extras as Gordano secured an impressive win.