Gordano RFC edge out Clevedon RFC to maintain perfect start to season

Published: 4:49 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM September 20, 2021

Gordano came from behind to maintain their perfect record by edging out Clevedon 17-14, who are still yet to win this season, in a pulsating derby.

Gordano made the short trip down the coast to the Coleridge Vale and made enforced changes from their previous week’s victory against Cleve as they welcomed back Carl Petch, Lewis Leaker, Peter Atherton and Scott Magrath.

Clevedon RFC's Danny Harris during their match with Gordano RFC. - Credit: Kevin Weaver

The game was played at great intensity, with Clevedon capitalising on the away side's indiscipline to take a nine-point lead.

They then used their large forward pack to rumble ever closer to the line, added with the midfield weight of the returning Dean Ashfield, to score a try in the corner through captain Brian Largenton after 29 minutes, but three penalties from Ethan Thomas cut the hosts lead to 14-9 at half-time.

Clevedon RFC's Will Carpenter during their match with Gordano RFC. - Credit: Kevin Weaver

However, Gordano hit back through Lewis Leaker and a great team effort allowed Tom Arnall to score the final try, which was followed by a penalty from stand-in skipper Sam Hodge to take the spoils.

Gordano travel to Winscombe next weekend and with both teams currently unbeaten it looks like it could be an entertaining fixture, while Clevedon travel to unbeaten leaders Matson.