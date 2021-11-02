Gordano RFC end four match winless run with bonus point victory at Spartans

Louis Stratton scored a hat-trick to help Gordano RFC end their four match winless run with a bonus point 47-12 victory at Spartans RFC (Gloucester) on Saturday.

The visitors came out of the blocks fast and showed they intent to play free flowing rugby from the start.

Scrum-half Scott McGrath spotted a gap and went in uncontested under the posts for seven points inside the first five minutes.

Gordano kept looking for the space in the wide channels and after a few close calls Stratton scored in the corner to extend the lead.

Five mins letter Stratton was in again to make it 17-0 before Gordano then let the home side back in the game with two quick tries to bring the score to 17-12.

Winger Macie King ran away for the bonus point try right at the start of the second half.

Captain Stu Harris then barged his way over and after a penalty converted by Sam Hodge.

Gordano were in complete control of the game.

Stratton completed his hat-trick while King scored his second.

The moment of the match came from replacement wing Alfie Rice who side stepped two players to score a try on his debut.

This Saturday Gordano host neighbours Avonmouth at 2.30pm.