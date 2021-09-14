Gordano RFC maintain perfect start to season with Cleve RFC win

Published: 5:00 PM September 14, 2021

Gordano RFC captain Joe Rowsell celebrates their win against Cleve in the club bar after the game. - Credit: Joe Rowsell

Gordano RFC made it two wins out of two against Cleve RFC after a hard fought encounter in their first home match of the season on Saturday.

After beating Chosen Hill 43-25 in their opening game Gordano came to Caswell Lane with a lot of confidence.

Playing into a stiff wind in the first-half Gordano were camping in their own half for long periods of the match but there defence was up to the job of keeping Cleve out.

Gordano didn't have the ball much but when they did they looked dangerous and stand-in captain Sam Hodge broke though the line to score a fine try, which he converted himself.

Cleve changed there tactics and chose to take points when on offer and they had three successful kicks to lead at half-time 9-7.

With the change of ends Gordano where hoping for a bit more ball but this wasn't the case as the well drilled visitors were again camped of the Gordano line.

The hosts defensive effort wasn't tiring and they kept Cleve out and finally got into their half.

Gordano took the lead midway though the second half when Kaine Southey popped out of a maul to dash over the line for a try, which was once again converted by Hodge.

Cleve were stirred by this and finally took one of there chances when the winger went over in the corner. The conversion was missed to leave the scores level going in to the last 10 mins of the game.

As the match went on Gordano grew in confidence and with the work rate not dropping they could feel a chance coming and it was their captain again that stood up and broke free to score a converted try with only three minutes left.

Gordano held on to take four points and pick up a priceless win.

The massive defensive effort from the whole squad kept the game close but it was the accuracy in attack that was the difference between the two sides.

On Saturday Gordano take the very short trip to Clevedon for the visitors first home match of the season in the local derby.

"We very much look forward to locking horns with Clevedon after two wins from two in the league so far" club captain Joe Rowsell said.