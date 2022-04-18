Brilliant Gordano Ladies crowned league champions in style

Gordano Ladies celebrated becoming NC 2 South West (Central) champions after brushing aside Avonmouth Ladies 40-15.

With the sun shining throughout, the encounter fully lived up to expectations with Gordano brilliant from start to finish.

And after Natasha Sodzi went off very early on with a suspected injury to her collarbone and was replaced by Maria Roynon, who did a wonderful job, Gordano opened the scoring through Caitlin Chorlton's powerful drive close to the line.

Lisa Hill added to her huge try tally after some great play from the backs to crown a fantastic season in both defence and attack.

Anneliese McCullough then profited from the backs’ great running and skilful interplay between Hill and Cerys Priest.

It was the start of splendid day for McCullough who scored a hat-trick, but Avonmouth got one back and had some really good players, which emphasised how well Gordano played.

The second half was just as exciting. McCullough completed her treble, with one of the tries coming after a fantastic pick up from Hill off her toes.

Hannah Brasher capped another great performance by scoring after a great run from Alice Nicholl to see Gordano finish on 45 points, two points ahead of Hornettes Ladies in second to win the title.