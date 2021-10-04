News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Gordano RFC fall to defeat against unbeaten Matson RFC

Joshua Thomas

Published: 12:18 PM October 4, 2021   
Clevedon RFC's Will Carpenter takes on Gordano RFC defence.

Clevedon RFC's Will Carpenter takes on Gordano RFC defence. - Credit: Kevin Weaver

Gordano RFC fell to their second consecutive defeat after going down 35-7 against Matson last Saturday.

The visitors came into the encounter looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

They had already beaten North Somerset rivals Clevedon and Cleve in their last two games and looked to make it a third at Gordano, who were defeated by Winscombe last time out.

Both teams battled through the heavy rain conditions, causing various errors, however on the day it was Gordano who had a strong attacking side and on multiple occasions winning the advantage from Gordano.

And they opened the scoring with two tries in the first 30 minutes.

Matson scored another try in the second half followed on by a conversion resulting in a 28-0 lead, a further four minutes and Matson’s defence grew stronger pushing Gordano back and winning the line out.

After a shaky first half from Gordano they spent most of the time in the second half on the front foot. Just unable to convert pressure into points.

After repeated infringement as Gordano piled on the pressure for an extended period of time on the Matson try line, the referee was forced to award a penalty try to end the score 35-7 in Gordano's favour. 

North Somerset News

