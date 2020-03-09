Netball: Gordano Eagles looking good in new kit

Gordano Eagles Netball Club face the camera in their new sponsored kit Archant

Gordano Eagles Netball Club played their first match in new spoonsored kit recently.

The club have been generously backed by Richard JK Brown Wealth Management LLP, with the kit supplied by Imperial Sports, Work and Leisurewear.

The girls, aged 14-16, are playing their first season in Division Two of the Weston & District League and have been producing some excellent netball under the guidance of coach Jess Johnston.

Ability and confidence has improved beyond expectations since the start of the season in September and they are currently sitting in fifth place in the table.

Gordano Eagles are a club which is fully inclusive and welcomes players of all levels in school years 4-12.

For more information email gordanoeaglesnetball@gmail.com.