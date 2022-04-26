News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Super Gordano Colts lift Somerset Cup silverware

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM April 26, 2022
Gordano Colts celebrate winning the Somerset U18 Cup

Gordano Colts celebrate winning the Somerset U18 Cup - Credit: Gordano RFC

Gordano Colts lifted the Somerset Under-18 Cup after beating Taunton 15-5 at Midsomer Norton on Sunday.

They applied sustained pressure in the first 20 minutes, but Taunton's defence remained solid until Gordano pushed over for their first try, scored by right wing Will Friend.

The conversion, against the wind, was missed and Taunton rallied with some nice attacking play.

But Gordano's strong pack forced a number of scrum penalties, with captain Charlie Colwill eventually going over for a second try and a 10-0 half-time lead.

Taunton hit back after the restart with a well-worked try as their outside centre took a clever line.

But after a kick into space by full-back Reuben James almost led to a try, Gordano made sure of victory and the silverware for the first time in 22 years when a clever sidestep by fly-half Sam Parsons saw him go through to touch down.

