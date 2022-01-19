Gordano go nine games unbeaten with victory over Winscombe RFC

Gordano RFC made it five wins in a row, and nine games unbeaten, with a 31-17 victory over Winscombe at Caswell Lane on Saturday.

Winscombe made the short journey up the M5 for the return fixture with Gordano and knew that it would be a tough encounter after the close game earlier in the season, which they won 16-0.

It was a day of celebration for the Dark family as father, Matt, made his first team debut from the bench joining his son Olly in the front row.

Greg Brown was making his 200th first team appearance having made his debut back in 2009 and Harley Walton, making a welcome return to the club, also made his debut for the 1st team from the bench.

The hosts opened the scoring when Jack Thomas went over after 10 minutes followed by an excellent conversion by Sam Hodge.

Winscombe came back strongly and after good work at the lineout Sam Dearsley powered through to score close to the posts and converted his own score to level the scores.

Winscombe had now found their feet and appeared to have grounded the ball only for it to be declared held up which allowed Gordano to clear their lines.

Undaunted Winscombe came back and with the end of the first half closing in Dearsley kicked them in front.

However, Gordano came straight back with a great counterattack and Winscombe conceded a penalty within range for Hodge to draw the scores level at the break.

Gordano came out strongly and scored twice in quick succession. The first came from Kaine Southey pushing towards the line allowing Matt Steven to score a try, followed by Hodge adding the extras.

Not long after this, Hodges ran 70 yards to score a try underneath the posts, followed by a successful conversion to put Gordano 24-10 in front.

Winscombe have shown great resilience this season and they continued to compete well and after a prolonged period of possession when, Oscar Browne went in for a deserved score which Dearsley converted.

Winscombe now knew that they would have to chuck everything at Gordano to get anything out of their hard work and were pushing up field when they were turned over.

With what turned out to be the last play of the match Gordano broke through and Tom Arnall found Josh Richards to score a try within the last 30 seconds of the game with Hodge adding the extras to seal the win.

This Saturday Winscombe welcome Cheltenham to the Recreation Ground, while Gordano travel to Gloucester to take on Matson at Redwell Road.