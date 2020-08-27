Advanced search

Good Evans wins Advanced Play event again at Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 August 2020

Chairman Graham McCausland presents Marcus Evans with his trophy, with social distancing observed, at Nailsea

Chairman Graham McCausland presents Marcus Evans with his trophy, with social distancing observed, at Nailsea

Archant

Marcus Evans came out on top at Nailsea & District Croquet Club’s annual Advanced Play tournament at the weekend.

Marcus Evans on his way to victory at NailseaMarcus Evans on his way to victory at Nailsea

Like most sporting activities, croquet competitions have been severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

But club members Joan Timmins and Mike Powell oversaw hygiene measures to ensure Nailsea could stage their event in bright August sunshine.

World-class players from the South West and beyond were attracted to the competition, although a late withdrawal due to injury left an odd number of competitors.

An innovative format was devised where each player was involved in two or even three games simultaneously, to avoid the odd one having to wait a long time for an opponent.

And the players rose to the challenge, despite some confusion, to ensure the experiment was a success.

The four most successful players qualified for the semi-finals, once all had played each other, and the final pitted lifelong Nailsea member Marcus Evans against Reigate’s Chris O’Byrne.

Evans went on to win the competition for a fourth time, while Bristol’s Robert Wilkinson claimed the consolation event and also won an impromptu game of Irish Speed croquet.

Club chairman Graham McCausland presented prizes and, along with winner Evans, thanked Timmins and Powell for giving up their time at the weekend, as well as Andrew Wimshurst, Brian Roynon, Erica Malaiperuman and Tony Dowman for preparing the lawns to an excellent standard on Friday.

Thanks were also given to John and Kathy Wallace for their continued visits to the club to tend to the lawns, which have resulted in great improvements to the playing surface.

A spokesperson said: “The club and all who play there are greatly indebted to them and extremely grateful for their efforts.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Offender threatens to stab boy, 14, in bike theft

Portishead father raises £2k towards bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Joe Woodland will swim 21 miles in Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday. Picture: Joe Woodland

Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud.

History society releases book on village war heroes

Maggi Stowers with the latest book on war heroes.

Husband and wife team revive former village shop and keep things local

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Offender threatens to stab boy, 14, in bike theft

Portishead father raises £2k towards bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Joe Woodland will swim 21 miles in Clevedon Marine Lake on Saturday. Picture: Joe Woodland

Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud.

History society releases book on village war heroes

Maggi Stowers with the latest book on war heroes.

Husband and wife team revive former village shop and keep things local

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Good Evans wins Advanced Play event again at Nailsea

Chairman Graham McCausland presents Marcus Evans with his trophy, with social distancing observed, at Nailsea

Clevedon Aid given top hygiene award

Clevedon Aid has been given the top hygeine rating for its hot meals service to people in need.

Groups negatively impacted by coronavirus helping to shape future of services

Police appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed

Do you know this person? Avon and Somerset police are keen to speak with him.

Lottie, 10, raises £600 for minor injury unit with painted pebbles

Lottie Steel handing over a cheque for £600 to chairman of the Friends of North Somerset Community Hospital, David Fife.