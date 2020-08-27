Good Evans wins Advanced Play event again at Nailsea

Chairman Graham McCausland presents Marcus Evans with his trophy, with social distancing observed, at Nailsea Archant

Marcus Evans came out on top at Nailsea & District Croquet Club’s annual Advanced Play tournament at the weekend.

Like most sporting activities, croquet competitions have been severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

But club members Joan Timmins and Mike Powell oversaw hygiene measures to ensure Nailsea could stage their event in bright August sunshine.

World-class players from the South West and beyond were attracted to the competition, although a late withdrawal due to injury left an odd number of competitors.

An innovative format was devised where each player was involved in two or even three games simultaneously, to avoid the odd one having to wait a long time for an opponent.

And the players rose to the challenge, despite some confusion, to ensure the experiment was a success.

The four most successful players qualified for the semi-finals, once all had played each other, and the final pitted lifelong Nailsea member Marcus Evans against Reigate’s Chris O’Byrne.

Evans went on to win the competition for a fourth time, while Bristol’s Robert Wilkinson claimed the consolation event and also won an impromptu game of Irish Speed croquet.

Club chairman Graham McCausland presented prizes and, along with winner Evans, thanked Timmins and Powell for giving up their time at the weekend, as well as Andrew Wimshurst, Brian Roynon, Erica Malaiperuman and Tony Dowman for preparing the lawns to an excellent standard on Friday.

Thanks were also given to John and Kathy Wallace for their continued visits to the club to tend to the lawns, which have resulted in great improvements to the playing surface.

A spokesperson said: “The club and all who play there are greatly indebted to them and extremely grateful for their efforts.”