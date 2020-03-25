Advanced search

Golf: Tall Pines welcome new captain Jan

PUBLISHED: 13:58 25 March 2020

Jan Uhl (left) is welcomed as new lady captain at Tall Pines by predecessor Di Dawes

Jan Uhl (left) is welcomed as new lady captain at Tall Pines by predecessor Di Dawes

Archant

Tall Pines Golf Club welcomed their new lady captain at their recent AGM.

Following the presentation of trophies and prizes, outgoing captain Di Dawes handed over the reins to successor Jan Uhl and wished her a very enjoyable and successful year on behalf of the members.

A spokesperson said: “The ladies section holds many competitions and fun events throughout the year and is a very sociable and supportive group, who would love to see new members.

“Tall Pines is an amazing golf course with stunning views across to Wales and it rarely closes due to adverse weather, which is rare with our climate!”

Anyone who might be interested in joining or playing can call the club on 01275 472076.

