Julieanne Bratchie-Hill and Milly Pearce come out on top at Mendip Spring

Milly Pearce in action during the second Any Gender Competition on the 20 June. Archant

In the last two weeks Mendip Spring Golf Club has held two Any Gender competitions, which has eased members back into competitive golf along with the new COVID-19 regulations that come with it.

On both occasions the weather was windy, but first in the winner’s circle was Julieanne Bratchie-Hill with 40 points, followed two weeks later by Milly Pearce who came out on top with 42 points.

A new member at the club last year, Bratchie-Hill only took up the game about 18 months ago and has been coached by Katie Rule, while Pearce is a golf mad 12-year-old who has come up through Mendip Spring’s Junior Pathway over the past few years.

Head professional Will Hobbs and Rule have both been involved in the development of Pearce and Hobbs said: “Milly’s progression as a golfer over the last couple years has been incredible.

“Milly began by attending Junior Sessions every Saturday morning and Tuesday afternoon. She progressed very quickly so we moved her into the advanced group on a Saturday where we take the juniors out to play a few holes on the nine-hole course.

“Milly then progressed to getting a handicap on the nine-hole course and began to play in a few competitions and competed very well and began to have one-to-one lessons to fine tune her game and started playing a few holes on the Brinsea Championship course.

“With further help from PGA Advanced Professional Katie Rule, Milly now has a handicap on the 18-hole and is competing in adult competitions and winning.

“With the golf club now having 55 junior members and the current academy teaching more than 30 pupils each week, I believe the golf club is driving the game of golf forward in our region and Somerset Golf is in safe hands for the future.”

Currently Mendip Spring are running six junior coaching sessions per week and that is going to be expanded further.

If interested contact Charlie Camper on 07936 690972 for further information.