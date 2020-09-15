Advanced search

Martin crowned ladies champion at Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 September 2020

Heather Priestley (left) and Sarah Martin (right) with their respective trophies along with the ladies Captain Vicki Sach

Heather Priestley (left) and Sarah Martin (right) with their respective trophies along with the ladies Captain Vicki Sach

Sarah Martin won the Ladies Club Championship title for the second time in three years at Clevedon after pipping defending champion Heather Priestley.

The delayed two-day event was played under strict social distancing regulations at the weekend, with eight-handicapper Martin the clubhouse leader at the halfway stage after a gross score fo 86.

Merriel Horler, a 13-handicapper, was second on 87 and Priestley, playing off 11, occupied third place on 90.

Playing as the final three-ball on the second day, the leading contenders produced plenty of exciting play.

Priestley managed a hole in one on the fifth and was level with Martin as they began the back nine, then took a one-shot lead on the 10th.

But Martin got back on level terms on the 15th and went on to finish on 172 for a three-shot win over Priestley, with Horler a further three shots back in third place boasting the best nett score (152).

