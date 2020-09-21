Long Ashton junior golfers lift regional title

Long Ashton's junior team won the SW England Regional final at Bowood Golf Club and now go to the semi-final at Royal North Devon on October 3 Archant

Long Ashton Golf Club’s junior team won the SW England regional final at Bowood to book a semi-final date on October 3.

The successful team included Djibrael Ali, Taylor Hodgson, Lewis Ault, Frances Sullivan, Mariella Buchanan and Oscar Linton and will now compete at Royal North Devon, bidding for a place in the Junior Team Golf Championship England Atlantic Links final.

Buchanan had already won the ladies Wendy Pound Salver, becoming the youngest club member to get on the honours board, as fellow 10-year-old Linton won the Ashton Cup with a nett 64 in a field of 124.

Meanwhile, Milan Reed and Louis Ross were second and fifth at the 36-hole West of England Under-16 Amateur Strokeplay Championships at Lilley Brook.

A club spokesperson said: “This clearly shows the depth of talent within the junior section and the hard work and dedication by all is reaping great rewards.”