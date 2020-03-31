Golf: Rule offers ‘Lock Down Lessons’ for Mendip Spring members

Somerset-based professional Katie Rule has devised a series of simple drills golfers can practice at home while courses are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.



Entitled ‘Lock Down Lessons’ Rule videos the drills at her home and uploads them to YouTube, emailing the link to members of Mendip Spring Golf Club in Congresbury.

Rule, a PGA Professional attached to the club, plans to produce the daily drills for the duration of the lockdown and has come up with 15 so far.

“I’ll be uploading one every weekday so that will cover three weeks,” she said.

“Not all of them require golf equipment – swinging a club in the house can endanger furniture and lampshades if you’re not careful!

“The first, for example, utilised a table tennis bat to demonstrate club face control.”

And just as the 27-year-old is being inventive in dreaming up the drills, Mendip Spring members are reciprocating.

“One emailed me to say they didn’t have a table tennis bat so used a saucer instead,” she added. “The feedback from members has been really good and there has been a lot of friendly banter.

“As well as offering some helpful tips golf-wise, the drills encourage people to keep in touch when they’re self-isolating.”