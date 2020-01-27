Golf: Clevedon captains donate to Penny Brohn UK

Outgoing Clevedon Golf Club captains Ben Bamford and Marian Crewe hand over a cheque to charity Penny Brohn UK Archant

Clevedon Golf Club's outgoing captains handed over a cheque to 2019 charity Penny Brohn UK recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Pill-based organisation helps people to 'live well with cancer' and over the course of last year club captain Ben Bamford and women's captain Marian Crewe spreadheaded a fundraising drive.

A host of activities raised a total of £7,000 and included a charity golf day and contributions from the very popular Ladies Golf and Coffee Morning, both establshed events on the local golfing calendar.

Community Fundraising officer Sophie Thomas accepted the cheque on behalf of Penny Brohn UK and said: "We are very grateful to Ben, Marian and all at Clevedon Golf Club for choosing to support us.

"In turn, we support people with cancer and their close supporters with activities to assit in their health and wellbeing."