Cawse finds way to win Clevedon club championship

Champion George Cawse (right) with the scratch trophy, and the overall nett winner Darren Bull (left) with the Knott and Kane cup along with Clevedon club captain Steve Buckland Archant

George Cawse was crowned club champion at Clevedon at the fourth hole of an enthralling play-off.

A field of 139 competed over two days, with club pro Ryan Crowley keeping a digital leaderboard running to be watched remotely.

Five-handicapper Craig Carter led by one from Gary Villis (5) and Reece Miller (2) after an opening 72, but tricky pins on day two saw only seven players go below 80.

Cawse, playing off one, carded 74 to put himself in contention and topped the leaderboard on 151 and Carter – playing in the final group – dropped shots on the 15th and 16th to sign for a 79.

That meant a play-off and Cawse kept his nerve to sink the final putt on the fourth extra hole to earn the silverware.

Meanwhile, Darren Bull took the nett prize after finishing on 136, seven clear of Josh Owen.