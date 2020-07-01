Mendip Spring Golf Club get 140 new members signed up despite period of uncertainty

Mendip Springs Golf Club have hosted two Any Gender competitions since being in lockdown. Archant

Over the past six years Mendip Spring has gone from strength to strength and this year has been no different with changes being made behind the scenes and on the golf course earlier in the year.

The coronavirus pandemic had a major affect on business but the club has come back fighting post-lockdown.

General Manager Scott Thompson explained how the club has taken on 140 new members since reopening, saying: “It’s been incredible since we have returned to golf.

“Everyone seems to want to get involved in the game. We have people using our driving range that have never played before, people who have not hit a ball for years playing on our Lakeside Course. It is just brilliant to see.

“The buzz around the whole club has been brilliant. Even though we still have restrictions in place the membership and visitors have abided by them admirably.

“It is so nice to so many people enjoying the game. The club has seen a huge influx of new members, are all keen to play the game and be involved in the club. I believe the strong presence of Mendip Spring and their team of PGA Professionals on social media has led the way for golf clubs throughout and post-lockdown.

“The club kept people up to date every day with posts and the team of professionals were engaging and helping golfers with their games throughout.”

Head professional Will Hobbs was busy creating prize draws from his home and engaging with golfers through social media as he created videos to show members and visitors how he had redesigned his shop to become compliant with the new regulations and how it would work post-lockdown.

Teaching professional Katie Rule was busy throughout giving online lessons, creating blogs and YouTube lessons, all helping to keep people busy improving their games at home. Both were used as examples by the PGA in national campaigns to help fellow professionals engage with their own members and Thompson said: “It was great to see all their hard work acknowledged by powers-that-be.”

In 2004, the PGA set up and began the Accreditation of Professional Achievement and Learning. Recognised around the world, these designations recognise learning and achievements of PGA members from all walks of professional life.

Thompson received the title of PGA Fellow Professional and Rule became the youngest-ever female to receive the title of PGA Advanced Professional, with Mendip Spring proud to have them affiliated to the club.