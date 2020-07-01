Advanced search

Mendip Spring Golf Club get 140 new members signed up despite period of uncertainty

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 July 2020

Mendip Springs Golf Club have hosted two Any Gender competitions since being in lockdown.

Mendip Springs Golf Club have hosted two Any Gender competitions since being in lockdown.

Archant

Over the past six years Mendip Spring has gone from strength to strength and this year has been no different with changes being made behind the scenes and on the golf course earlier in the year.

The coronavirus pandemic had a major affect on business but the club has come back fighting post-lockdown.

General Manager Scott Thompson explained how the club has taken on 140 new members since reopening, saying: “It’s been incredible since we have returned to golf.

“Everyone seems to want to get involved in the game. We have people using our driving range that have never played before, people who have not hit a ball for years playing on our Lakeside Course. It is just brilliant to see.

“The buzz around the whole club has been brilliant. Even though we still have restrictions in place the membership and visitors have abided by them admirably.

“It is so nice to so many people enjoying the game. The club has seen a huge influx of new members, are all keen to play the game and be involved in the club. I believe the strong presence of Mendip Spring and their team of PGA Professionals on social media has led the way for golf clubs throughout and post-lockdown.

“The club kept people up to date every day with posts and the team of professionals were engaging and helping golfers with their games throughout.”

Head professional Will Hobbs was busy creating prize draws from his home and engaging with golfers through social media as he created videos to show members and visitors how he had redesigned his shop to become compliant with the new regulations and how it would work post-lockdown.

Teaching professional Katie Rule was busy throughout giving online lessons, creating blogs and YouTube lessons, all helping to keep people busy improving their games at home. Both were used as examples by the PGA in national campaigns to help fellow professionals engage with their own members and Thompson said: “It was great to see all their hard work acknowledged by powers-that-be.”

In 2004, the PGA set up and began the Accreditation of Professional Achievement and Learning. Recognised around the world, these designations recognise learning and achievements of PGA members from all walks of professional life.

Thompson received the title of PGA Fellow Professional and Rule became the youngest-ever female to receive the title of PGA Advanced Professional, with Mendip Spring proud to have them affiliated to the club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Somerset’s Dom Bess fully focussed on being England’s ‘number one spinner’

England's Dominic Bess and Jofra Archer (right) celebrate by hitting elbows after dismissing Keaton Jennings during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Mendip Spring Golf Club get 140 new members signed up despite period of uncertainty

Mendip Springs Golf Club have hosted two Any Gender competitions since being in lockdown.

Another rejection for developer’s plans for 50 homes in village

Congresbury Residents' Action Group (CRAG).

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Music video help wanted

Beacon Rise will donate profits from the single to the NHS. Picture: Beacon Rise