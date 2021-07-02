Five-star Gregory sets up Somerset win over Gloucestershire

Published: 7:52 AM July 2, 2021 Updated: 7:56 AM July 2, 2021

Lewis Gregory in bowling action for Somerset during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Lewis Gregory claimed career-best figures before Devon Conway brought Somerset home with an unbeaten 81 to beat Gloucestershire by eight wickets in the Vitality Blast at Bristol.

It was a first T20 victory for Somerset at Bristol since 2015 and a win to lift them into the top four of the South Group.

Gregory's five for 24 helped Somerset hold their hosts to 161 for seven before New Zealand batsman Conway passed fifty for a third time in four innings to deliver a very comfortable victory, despite only getting home with four balls to spare.

Devon Conway hits out for Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gloucestershire were left to rue a poor drop by wicketkeeeper James Bracey when Conway had only eight in the opening over. Conway also survived a mighty close lbw against Tom Smith on 35.

He managed the chase perfectly and delivered with his side missing both Tom Banton, to England, and James Hildreth, to injury.

Conway opened the reply with consecutive cover drives for four before lifting further boundaries over the off-side infield. He nailed a sweep for his ninth four and then reached fifty in 40 balls.

He shared productive stands first with Will Smeed, who top-edged a six and whacked a full-toss through midwicket in making 36 in 23 balls, and then Lewis Goldsworthy, who helped his side home with 39 not out in 27 balls.

They backed up a fine Somerset performance with the ball having won the toss.

Gregory took five wickets in a T20 for the first time and a remarkable return considering he had conceded 10-an-over in the competition before this game.

But he took advantage of a little nibble in the wicket, particularly when seaming one away to take out Glenn Phillips' off stump for only four.

He also had Chris Dent and Bracey caught top-edging pulls, Smith held at short-third man and Benny Howell taken at long-off.

Howell played a rare anchor role in making 52 from 41 balls and opener Miles Hammond made a tournament-best 44 from 33.

Howell manufactured an angle to cut Jack Brooks for four in the fourth over and then slugged a horrible drag-down by Max Waller over long-on in the seventh over.

He swung Gregory for six in the penultimate over to raise fifty but miscued a hit to long-off next ball. It was the story of the innings.

Somerset host Middlesex at the County Ground, Taunton on Friday (6.30pm), then start a four-day County Championship match against Leicestershire on Sunday (11am).