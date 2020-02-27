Advanced search

Galpin impresses at Association Croquet World Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2020

James Galpin in action in Australia (pic Lisa Galpin)

James Galpin in action in Australia (pic Lisa Galpin)

Archant

Nailsea & District Croquet Club's James Galpin reached the last 32 at the Associaiton World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

The 19-year-old was oe of the youngest competitors at the event, which included 80 entrants from all over the world.

Galpin played well in the block stage, despite being grouped with world number one Reg Bamford of South Africa and England's Samir Patel, the world number 23.

Bamford won seven games, while Patel and Galpin had six wins each, to progress to the last 32, where matches were best of three.

Gaplin faced world number eight Ben Rothman (USA) and won his first game 26-22, but then lost 26-10, 26-9 to exit the competition.

He then lost in the consolation Bowl competition, 24-26, 26-11, 1-26 to Patel, who went on to win the silverware.

Bamford, meanwhile, was crowned world champion after beating 21-year-old American Matthew Essick in the final.

The 2022 World Championships take place in London.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Galpin impresses at Association Croquet World Championships

James Galpin in action in Australia (pic Lisa Galpin)

Western League: Clevedon Town 0 Plymouth Parkway 2

Clevedon Town's Elliot Nicholson receives his January player of the month award from Jon Fry (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Clevedon AC members enjoy trail race challenges

Clevedon AC's Helen Biggins

Cricket: Barrow Gurney seeking fresh blood

Action from Barrow Gurney

Ashton & Backwell 2 Cheddar 0

Tom Press opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell during their victory over Cheddar. (Picture: Backwell Camera Club).
Drive 24