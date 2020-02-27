Galpin impresses at Association Croquet World Championships

James Galpin in action in Australia (pic Lisa Galpin) Archant

Nailsea & District Croquet Club's James Galpin reached the last 32 at the Associaiton World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

The 19-year-old was oe of the youngest competitors at the event, which included 80 entrants from all over the world.

Galpin played well in the block stage, despite being grouped with world number one Reg Bamford of South Africa and England's Samir Patel, the world number 23.

Bamford won seven games, while Patel and Galpin had six wins each, to progress to the last 32, where matches were best of three.

Gaplin faced world number eight Ben Rothman (USA) and won his first game 26-22, but then lost 26-10, 26-9 to exit the competition.

He then lost in the consolation Bowl competition, 24-26, 26-11, 1-26 to Patel, who went on to win the silverware.

Bamford, meanwhile, was crowned world champion after beating 21-year-old American Matthew Essick in the final.

The 2022 World Championships take place in London.