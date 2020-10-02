British Gymnastics Foundation announces fundraising initiative

The British Gymnastics Foundation has announced a fundraising initiative to help during the coronavirus pandemic Archant

The British Gymnastics Foundation has announced a fundraising initiative to raise vital funds and ensure no gymnast is left behind due to the impact of Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The British Gymnastics Foundation has announced a fundraising initiative to help during the coronavirus pandemic The British Gymnastics Foundation has announced a fundraising initiative to help during the coronavirus pandemic

The Foundation, with support from British Gymnastics, has provided funding for those in need for many years but when Covid-19 hit, more families applied for grants than ever before.

As a result, The Foundation, in partnership with British Gymnastics, made a special round of £110,000 funding available.

Grants have supported 332 recipients to date, with a total of £104,702 awarded so far to allow individuals to continue in the sport they love.

British Gymnastics and the Foundation have been overwhelmed by the number of people applying for additional support.

On average, the sport sees 20 applications for hardship grants every two months, but 778 were received in the same time period, equating to 6½ years’ worth of applications.

Patrick Bonner, head of the British Gymnastics Foundation, said: “It’s been a very difficult period for the entire nation but especially for those who’ve suffered financially as a result of Covid-19.

“The Foundation, with support from British Gymnastics, has made more funding available than ever before but in order to meet the huge need, we really need the support of the wider public.

“We’ve awarded hundreds of grants so far and I’m so pleased to see the positive impact this funding has had on families all over the country and hope we can continue to offer support over the coming months.”

Dave Marshall, Participation Director at British Gymnastics, who also sits on the Foundation Board of Trustees, added: “It’s wonderful to see and hear the stories of how gymnastics has benefitted so many – the sport provides a wonderful foundation for the development of young people.

“It is imperative that no child is left behind in gymnastics because of their financial situation and we will do all we can to support those in need to continue the sport they love.”

To support families to ensure no young gymnast is left behind, you can donate to the British Gymnastics Foundation. To donate £10, text FUND10 to 70191 and to donate £20, text FUND20 to 70191.*