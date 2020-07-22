James Foster and his team of advisiors raise over £2,000 for five different charities

James Foster ran a full marathon up and down Strode Road in Clevedon dressed as a chicken to raise money for five different charities. Picture: Emma Foster. Archant

A leader and his team of advisiors have raised over £2,000, which will be doubled by their employee and gift aided to take the grand total over £4,500.

And £900 will go to five different charities, Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Medicins Sans Frontieres, British Lung Foundation and Hope Rescue.

James Foster and his company HSBC UK usually hold charity days to help projects in their communities, but because of Coronavirus they have been unable to arrange anything so he came up with the idea after watching Comic Relief’s ‘The Big Night In’.

“I was listening to Greg James that day and it went on about if you were ina fortunate positio,n try to donate and I thought about my team, we were in a fortunate position, our jobs are secure so I thought we could do something to try and raise money,” he said.

“It was originally planned in May, but we needed more time to recruit the team and get them motivated. In our work we can do two community days a year, but I decided we can’t get together, we can’t meet up and do that, let’s do a community month where we all either raise funds or support the local community.

“We combined everything and we came up with community month in June which is basically the fundraising and it would run from the first to 26th of June.”

With Foster scheduled to run on the last day, all his work colleagues voted for him to dress up as a chicken in Strode Road, Clevedon.

He added: “I’ve done a lot of fundraisers and marathons but what was most enjoyable, I was leading my team in fundraising as a lot of them were based all around here.

“There were two guys in Clevedon, two live in Weston, they did their challenges. I had one of my team who did his own running challenge and ran the last lap with me to finish it with me. That felt good. The best feeling was even though we did everything individually and separated because of the pandemic and not being able to go into our work bases, it pulled us all together.”

You can donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=CovidCrusadersDreamTeam&isTeam=true&fbclid=IwAR2GDELwJ2gfLI71Uc61744swQtFK26UQCVyERR5XOR7XpfA81m-m4WXoOg.