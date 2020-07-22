Advanced search

James Foster and his team of advisiors raise over £2,000 for five different charities

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 July 2020

James Foster ran a full marathon up and down Strode Road in Clevedon dressed as a chicken to raise money for five different charities. Picture: Emma Foster.

James Foster ran a full marathon up and down Strode Road in Clevedon dressed as a chicken to raise money for five different charities. Picture: Emma Foster.

Archant

A leader and his team of advisiors have raised over £2,000, which will be doubled by their employee and gift aided to take the grand total over £4,500.

And £900 will go to five different charities, Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Medicins Sans Frontieres, British Lung Foundation and Hope Rescue.

James Foster and his company HSBC UK usually hold charity days to help projects in their communities, but because of Coronavirus they have been unable to arrange anything so he came up with the idea after watching Comic Relief’s ‘The Big Night In’.

“I was listening to Greg James that day and it went on about if you were ina fortunate positio,n try to donate and I thought about my team, we were in a fortunate position, our jobs are secure so I thought we could do something to try and raise money,” he said.

“It was originally planned in May, but we needed more time to recruit the team and get them motivated. In our work we can do two community days a year, but I decided we can’t get together, we can’t meet up and do that, let’s do a community month where we all either raise funds or support the local community.

“We combined everything and we came up with community month in June which is basically the fundraising and it would run from the first to 26th of June.”

With Foster scheduled to run on the last day, all his work colleagues voted for him to dress up as a chicken in Strode Road, Clevedon.

He added: “I’ve done a lot of fundraisers and marathons but what was most enjoyable, I was leading my team in fundraising as a lot of them were based all around here.

“There were two guys in Clevedon, two live in Weston, they did their challenges. I had one of my team who did his own running challenge and ran the last lap with me to finish it with me. That felt good. The best feeling was even though we did everything individually and separated because of the pandemic and not being able to go into our work bases, it pulled us all together.”

You can donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=CovidCrusadersDreamTeam&isTeam=true&fbclid=IwAR2GDELwJ2gfLI71Uc61744swQtFK26UQCVyERR5XOR7XpfA81m-m4WXoOg.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Al fresco dining for towns to launch this weekend

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Al fresco dining for towns to launch this weekend

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

James Foster and his team of advisiors raise over £2,000 for five different charities

James Foster ran a full marathon up and down Strode Road in Clevedon dressed as a chicken to raise money for five different charities. Picture: Emma Foster.

Royals Five’s Giles praises ‘special bunch’ of players following invincible season

Royals Five team from left to right: Kerri, Maddi, Ashlee, Jess, Maisie, Freya, Katy, Katia, Mel, Emmy, Hannah, Mia. Picture: Lynne Giles

Ashton & Backwell United start pre-season schedule at home to Mendip Broadwalk.

Ashton and Backwell United team photo 2019/20

Somerset learn Bob Willis Trophy fixtures

A general view of the Cooper Associates County ground at Taunton (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Nailsea Bowls Club members get competition rolling once again with pairs event

Members are back in action at Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)