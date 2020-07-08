Advanced search

Yatton & Cleeve United make management changes to their three teams

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 July 2020

Yatton & Cleeve United reserves new coaching team from L to R, Trev Hewson, Joe Rowsell and George Stone.

Yatton & Cleeve United reserves new coaching team from L to R, Trev Hewson, Joe Rowsell and George Stone.

Yatton & Cleeve United have announced management changes to their three teams for the forthcoming 2020-21 season.

Yatton & Cleeve United A Team new coaching team from L to R Nathan Stacey and Pete Craske. Picture: Y&CU.Yatton & Cleeve United A Team new coaching team from L to R Nathan Stacey and Pete Craske. Picture: Y&CU.

The first team, who play in Division One of the Uhlsport Somerset League, will be led by Mark Francis, assisted by Mike Lee and Myles Wellings.

The reserve team, who play in Division Three of the Somerset League, welcome new manager Joe Rowsell on board and he will be assited by George Stone and Trev Hewson.

And the A team, who play in Weston & District League Division Two, have announced a management duo of Nathan Stacey and Pete Craske.

Socially distanced pre-season training is already in full flow twice a week, with the club looking to hit the ground running when the season starts.

With all three teams having strengthened over the summer, the future is looking bright for this progressive club, as they look to build momentum towards their goal of being one of the best football clubs in the region.

New players are always welcome and anyone interested in playing should contact Reserve team manager, Joe Rowsell on 07471 790159 or email joerowsell@hotmail.com

