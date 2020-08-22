Clevedon Town coach White expects match with Weston will provide a ‘great test’

Morgan Davies in action for Clevedon Town during pre-season against Clevedon United. Picture: Clevedon Town FC Archant

Clevedon Town’s head coach Alex White expects today’s pre-season friendly with Weston will provide his side with a “great test” to compete with some of the “best” sides around.

Clevedon’s match with The Seagulls, which will be played at The Everyone Active Stadium at 3pm, will be The Seasiders’ fourth of the summer following one win, one draw and one defeat from their three pre-season games with Clevedon United, Taunton Town and Nailsea United.

And following Wednesday’s Football Association’s announcement to allow 15% of fans into stadium for clubs in steps three to six, 150 fans will be allowed to enter this afternoon on a first come served basis from 2pm..

“It will be a great test for us to see where we’re at,” insists White.

“Being a local derby aside, we want to test ourselves against some of the best teams and players in the area, which no doubt Weston are.

“Scott (Bartlett) has built a fantastic squad there and they’ll be pushing promotion this year so it’s a chance for our players to see what they need to do to push towards that level of football.

White added: “We were excellent against Taunton last week. Although Weston are similar in quality to Taunton they’ll be a very different side and we’ll have to be at our best to go toe-to-toe with them.

“It’s these types of games we need to perform in to push us towards the first FA Cup game on 1 September (against Portland United).”