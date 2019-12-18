Woe for Nailsea & Tickenham at Watchet

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash at Watchet Town (pic James Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham were left empty handed from their trip to Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division rivals Watchet Town after a 2-0 loss on Saturday.

The Swags made the trip to the Memorial Ground on a fresh winter's day and came under early pressure.

Sam Steel and Billy Jones had decent attempts for the hosts, while Luke Osgood had an effort ruled out for offside at the other end.

N&T's Joe Berry went close on 36 minutes as the Swags were on top for most of a goaless first half, but they fell behind just two minutes after the restart.

Captain Gary Freeman put the ball into his own net to gift Watchet the lead and they doubled their advantage on 57 minutes through Chris Sully's well-taken shot.

N&T were reduced to 10 men soon after when Freeman was sent off for a professional foul, but they avoided any further damage to the scoreline ahead of a trip to Westfield on Saturday.

Manager Alan Smith said: "I've no idea how we lost. The game hinged on two decisions, one in each half.

"Until the county league catch up with every other league at our level and appoint three officials this will keep happening."

N&T host Stockwood on December 28 (2pm).