Striker Lucas Vowles leaves Clevedon Town to sign for Bristol Manor Farm rivals

Lucas Vowles playing against his new club Bristol Manor Farm in the 2019/20 FA Cup. Archant

Lucas Vowles has left Clevedon Town to sign for Southern League sude Bristol Manor Farm, where he will join another ex-Seasiders player in Tyler Ashmead.

Lucas Vowles presented with the Player of the Month Award by Sam Hibbs. Lucas Vowles presented with the Player of the Month Award by Sam Hibbs.

Vowles said goodbye after last week’s first training session since lockdown having enjoyed a spectacular career at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Vowles came through the North Somerset Development squad and progressed rapidly in 2016-17 as part of the successful Clevedon Town Under-18 team which finished second in the Somerset Floodlight Youth League Premier Division and won the Roger Stone Memorial Cup, netting in the 5-1 final win over Radstock Town.

By then he had already made an early first-team debut in a friendly in January 2017 against Cheltenham Town.

One year later the forward became a regular in a league and cup double winning Under-18 side, scoring 27 goals in 19 games, including a spectacular overhead kick in the 4-2 cup final success over Odd Down which was voted goal of the season.

Lucas Vowles watched by father Dave and his brother at The Everyone Active Stadium. Lucas Vowles watched by father Dave and his brother at The Everyone Active Stadium.

At the same time manager Micky Bell carefully introduced him to Toolstation Western League football, with 16 substitute and 25 full appearances, where he scored a further 10 goals.

The next season saw Vowles emerge as one of the Toolstation League’s leading scorers with 19 goals and his form in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign was outstanding as he netted 15 goals in 22 appearances.

That saw him finish with a total of 44 goals in 79 full and 25 substitute first-team matches in his time at Clevedon.

A club statement said: “Good luck to Lucas Vowles as he leaves for Bristol Manor Farm after five successful years. We’ve enjoyed watching him turn from a boy into a man and wish him all the best in his next journey.”

Lucas Vowles made his debut for Clevedon Town in a friendly against Cheltenham Town in January 2017. Picture: Clevedon Town FC. Lucas Vowles made his debut for Clevedon Town in a friendly against Cheltenham Town in January 2017. Picture: Clevedon Town FC.

Bell paid his own tributes and said the progress of Vowles reflects well on the club, adding: “It is what we set out to do by bringing in players from the successful under-18 squad and giving them the opportunity to play first-team football and the chance to improve, which is exactly what Lucas did.

“Of course we also want to build a strong first-team squad ourselves, but if chances arise for players to play at a higher level then we wish them all the best and they know they will always be welcome to come back.”