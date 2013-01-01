Advanced search

Looking back: Tickenham United start 2013/14 season with win

PUBLISHED: 11:06 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 08 April 2020

Tickenham United face the camera in 2013

Tickenham United face the camera in 2013

Archant

Tickenham United were pleased to start the 2013/14 season at The Hand Stadium, following a new deal with Clevedon Town.

And they began life using the superb facilities and 3G pitch with a 1-0 win over Cleeve West Town Reserves.

Manager Jamie Smith had confirmed three new signings, with experienced Stu Roberts joining from Nailsea United alongside former Paulton Rovers winger Chris Lane and goalkeeper Darren Draper, who joined from Winscombe.

And Joe Pratt and Craig Adams both went close as they started well in their new surroundings, producing some good passing football.

Smith brought Al Parsons on for injured Adam Barnard at half-time, with Pratt moving to the left of midfield.

And Pratt won a penalty after cutting inside, with Chris Johnson converting from the spot.

Cleeve found it hard to break down a solid defence of Roberts, Adams, T Smith and Parsons, who gave Draper good protection, and Tickenham could have added to their tally as Parsons hit a post with a free-kick, while Dan Tempan had an effort ruled out.

Roberts took the Lovegrove Photographic man of the match award as Tickenham claimed a 1-0 win and went on to have another successful season, after five previous promotions and cup success, before merging with Nailsea Town in 2015.

