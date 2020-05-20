Advanced search

Portishead Sparks come together to remember and pay tribute to Ben Pritchard

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 May 2020

Ben Pritchard is fifth from right with black boots during his time with Portishead Sparks

Ben Pritchard is fifth from right with black boots during his time with Portishead Sparks

Archant

Players, coaches and friends of Portishead Sparks have reunited to pay tribute to their friend and former teammate Ben Pritchard, who died in 2017 from a rare and aggressive brain tumour, DIPD.

The Sparks came together virtually in early May, a time previously marked by the Be More Ben Family Fun Day.

This year the fun day could not go ahead but that did not deter this group of friends remembering Ben in their own way.

They took part in a pass the ball challenge with help from professionals Frank Fielding of Millwall and Marlon Pack of Cardiff City, who both played for Bristol City which was Pritchard’s favourite club.

Fielding said: “I met Ben several times and he was such a happy, special boy and during his short illness the team dedicated goals and wins to him.

“Even though I have moved from Portishead I’m still in contact and will continue to follow and support The Benjamin Pritchard Foundation forever.

“The pass the ball was a great way for Ben’s friends and teammates to be involved during lockdown and raise awareness for the charity.”

Clare Reeson, whose son Harry played alongside Ben for Portishead Sparks, put together a video of the team passing the ball to each other in an attempt to raise money for the charity set up in his name.

Ben’s mother Sarah said: “We were very touched the Sparks put together this video. Ben loved playing football and was very proud to be part of such a great team. It means an awful lot to us as a family that he is remembered by his friends and local community and this challenge was a perfect way to do just that.”

