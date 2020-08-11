Advanced search

Nailsea & Tickenham start pre-season with win

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 August 2020

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Tuffley Rovers

Nailsea & Tickenham began their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win over higher-graded Tuffley Rovers.

The match was played behind closed doors at Frith Way, in line with the latest government guidelines surrounding coronavirus, and the visitors began brightly.

N&T were pinned back by some sharp passing and movement, but goalkeeper Jason Mellor was largely untroubled.

Will Cook made his N&T debut at left-back and settled in well alongside Chris Gale, Dan Cook and Jack Last.

And after soaking up pressure, the hosts began to enjoy more possession themselves, with Joe Berry, Josh Benjamin and Luke Osgood working hard to make things happen in attack.

Osgood had a header from a corner saved, but the only goal arrived on 16 minutes when he used his strength to turn his marker and smash the ball across goal for Benjamin to convert from close range.

James Seeley set a good pace in midfield, with Scott Pilgrim pressing, as Craig Burchill also showed glimpses of his skill as Tuffley’s defence held firm.

The second half saw several changes made by N&T, with plenty of aggressive tackles made by both sides after the restart.

Tuffley passed the ball well, but N&T stayed focused and organised to deny them a leveller.

Joint managers Steadman and Smith were pleased by the attitude shown by the Swags, with the latter saying: “Despite sweltering conditions, the lads worked really hard against a sharp opposition.

“We have been training for weeks since the guidelines allowed and it was great to see us in action. I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank all those involved in getting our ground and pitch ready, it looked superb.”

Nailsea & Tickenham: Mellor, W Cook, Last, Gale, D Cook, Pilgrim, Seeley, Burchill, Benjamin, Berry, Osgood, Cartwright, Latta, Dunn, Wallington, Freeman.

