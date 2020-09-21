Advanced search

Swiss Valley Rangers men win on league debut

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 September 2020

Swiss Valley Rangers men face the camera

Swiss Valley Rangers’ men won their first-ever league game against Banwell A.

Founded in 2000, the club has focused on junior football and doubled its membership in the last four years, with teams from under-seven to under-16 at Clevedon School.

But a chance encounter at a local supermarket between former junior player Lewis Torrington and John Richer, club co-founder and treasurer, led to a senior team entering the Weston & District League.

“Over 80 per cent of the squad are former Swiss Valley Rangers junior players,” said Richer.

“I remember most of the players from their time coming through the age groups with Swiss and it’s fantastic that we’re able to offer them the opportunity to continue playing football.”

Manager Dan Bray saw goals from Brad Munday, Callum Pauline and Harry Smith seal a 3-0 win over Banwell and chairman Paul Gibson added: “We always had the ambition to one day venture into adults football.

“The aim is to gradually build the adult section in the same way as we’ve done with the junior section.

“Ultimately we want to increase participation in grassroots sport, that’s a key part of the club’s ethos.”

