Swiss Valley Rangers girls take derby spoils
PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 September 2020
Archant
Swiss Valley Rangers under-14 girls took the derby spoils at Portishead as a new Bristol Girls League season got underway.
The front three of Ella W, Jas and Nancy pressed hard from the start, with Ella opening the scoring after a run through the middle.
Ella converted Nancy’s cross for 2-0, before Zoe’s through ball set up Jas for a deflected shot and a third.
Nancy went close from Ella’s cross, before the ball found Ava, whose looping shot made it 4-0.
Further goals from Ella W and Nancy put SVR well on top at the break, but Portishead created more chances after the restart.
Nyah, Ella B, Fern and Amelia defended well to help Katie keep a clean sheet, as SVR remained clinical in attack.
Ella W scored twice more while Ava and Lola added goals from midfield as Zoe took the player of the match award after a strong display in midfield, supported by Maggie and Libby.
Any girls interested in youth football in Clevedon can visit swissvalleyrangersfc.co.uk for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.