Swiss Valley Rangers girls take derby spoils

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 September 2020

Swiss Valley Rangers under-14 girls face the camera

Archant

Swiss Valley Rangers under-14 girls took the derby spoils at Portishead as a new Bristol Girls League season got underway.

The front three of Ella W, Jas and Nancy pressed hard from the start, with Ella opening the scoring after a run through the middle.

Ella converted Nancy’s cross for 2-0, before Zoe’s through ball set up Jas for a deflected shot and a third.

Nancy went close from Ella’s cross, before the ball found Ava, whose looping shot made it 4-0.

Further goals from Ella W and Nancy put SVR well on top at the break, but Portishead created more chances after the restart.

Nyah, Ella B, Fern and Amelia defended well to help Katie keep a clean sheet, as SVR remained clinical in attack.

Ella W scored twice more while Ava and Lola added goals from midfield as Zoe took the player of the match award after a strong display in midfield, supported by Maggie and Libby.

Any girls interested in youth football in Clevedon can visit swissvalleyrangersfc.co.uk for more information.

