Ashton & Backwell get better of Almondsbury

Harry Walker celebrates (pic Jo Shepherd) Maisie_Mouse@icloud.com

Ashton & Backwell maintained their good run of form after Harry Walker's second-half goal secured victory over Almondsbury and stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

Despite it being sunny, strong winds allied with a very bumpy, slippery surface made conditions difficult.

But the home side almost took the lead in the eighth minute through Alex Bisp.

As the ball bounced out of the Stags half, Danny Lane took it forward down the right, crossed deep into the box to Bisp, who controlled it and beat a sprawling Liam Jacques, only to see his effort hit the crossbar a yard from goal.

Just a couple of minutes later Bisp had another chance, but he could only shoot straight at Jacques, who gathered comfortably.

Stuart Jones' side went close in the 13th minute after Saul Jarrett tried to use the wind to his advantage, as he attempted to send his corner kick straight into the back of the net, but despite being under pressure Jamie Merry saved well.

The hosts' defence battled well and another corner taken by Jarrett was palmed away by Merry, before Waller on the follow-up saw his shot blocked.

Calum Townsend also had a shot blocked as it remained goalless, but Walker would not pass up his second chance of the game three minutes after the break.

Townsend went even closer to opening the scoring after taking the ball down well from Jacob Spence's free-kick, as the striker turned his marker before unleashing a thunderous drive that skimmed the crossbar.

But A&B were not to be denied and they pushed forward moving the ball at pace, with Townsend taking it into the opposition half and seeing his deep cross into the box met by Walker who volleyed home for the game's only goal.

Chances came and went for both sides as Townsend rounded Kyle Ford and drew Merry into another fine save as the Almondsbury keeper pushed his effort away with his finger tips as A&B held on for the win.

Ashton & Backwell are back in action at the Lancer Scott Stadium on Saturday against Wincanton.